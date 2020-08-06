2020 National Black Economic Conference The Road To Generation Wealth

Featuring the Buy Black Virtual Expo and Panel Discussions with Industry Experts

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — In celebration of the National Black Business Month, The Mosaic Group (www.mosaicgroup.co), in partnership with the Urban League of Broward County (ULBC), will host the 10th Annual National Black Economic Conference (NBEC) August 21-22, 2020. This year’s conference will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBEC is an annual initiative to connect, engage, and inform Black business owners and professionals about opportunities, resources, and programs that will increase the number and scale of Black owned businesses in the United States and globally. In addition, the forum aims to create dialogue and solutions for creating multi-generational wealth and building sustainable communities.

This year, the event has grown to a two-day conference and will feature panel discussions, keynote speakers, breakout sessions and the buy Black virtual expo to showcase the growing global Black Business community. NBEC’s goal is to empower community members to take the necessary steps to grow and develop their enterprise, create wealth for their families, support Black businesses throughout the US, and foster growth and sustainability while reducing unemployment and bridging the wealth gap in the US and beyond.

The theme for this year’s conference is “The Road to Generational Wealth”. A diverse group of subject matter experts will discuss the topics including “Secure the Bag – Securities, Stocks, Bonds”; “Equity through Homeownership”; “Thriving in a Global Crisis”; along with “What’s Hot in Innovation & Technology” and more.

“The National Black Economic Conference is timely and more relevant than ever given the current COVID-19 pandemic that is devastating our local and global economies and the death of George Floyd sparking the debate of the many elements of systemic racism. When the nation faces an economic recession, our communities experience an economic depression. This is the time for us to focus on creating, investing, and building sustainable financial resources for ourselves families, and communities. We must strengthen the Black economy to not only survive but thrive for generations to come”, said Ann Marie Sorrell, President/CEO of The Mosaic Group and Founder of NBEC.

Schedule At-A-Glance

August 21 & 22, 2020

10:00-11:15 – Opening Session, Keynote

11:30 – 12:15 – Breakout Sessions (2)

12:15-1:15 – Lunch/Virtual Shopping Hour

1:15 – 2:30 – Breakout Sessions (2)

2:45 – 4:00 – Panel Discussion/Closing

4:00 – 5:30 – Shop/Virtual Happy Hour

Attendees can register at www nationalblackeconomicconference.com. One day registration is $59.00 (Friday or Saturday); Two-day registration is $99.00. Both registrations include access to panel discussions, keynote speakers, breakout sessions and the buy Black virtual expo. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.

For more information about the National Black Economic Conference, please contact The Mosaic Group at (561) 651-9565 or via email, nbec@mosaicgroup.com