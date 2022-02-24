2022 Spring Break College Tour

The Kappa Foundation of Pompano Beach along with the Pompano Beach Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., will host their 15th Annual College Tour during spring break starting March 20-26, 2022.

This year the college tour is open to both Girls and Boys in the Tri-County Area (Broward, Miami Dade & Palm Beach) for students in grades eighth through 12th.

The tour route consists of visiting approximately 15 Colleges and Universities including HBCUs. The tour will also include a tour around Washington DC and a visit to the Smithsonian Institute African American Museum.

While visiting on the college campus, the students will be greeted by the admission team that will discuss college entrance, the financial aid team will discuss financial and scholarship opportunities and the Student Government team will discuss the day in the life of a college student.

Also, while visiting several of the Universities, the students will also participate in S.T.E.M., actives to further explore technological career options. Some of the Colleges and Universities on the tour route are Howard University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Duke University, University of North Carolina, North Carolina A& T University, Alabama A&T University, Alabama State University, Tuskegee University, Morehouse College, Spellman College, Florida A&M University, Florida State University, Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Central Florida.

The cost of the tour is only $590 and consists of six days/five nights. Students will stay in major hotel chains. All America breakfast in included. Students will travel on a luxury motor coach with Wi-Fi and DVD features.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/kappafoundation to register or call (954) 940-1926. Information can also be found on Eventbrite.