21 Savage Launches $100K Scholarship Fund For Youth

The scholarship is part of his financial literacy campaign.

By NewsOne Staff

(Source NewsOne):

Rapper 21 Savage has been dedicated to ensuring that youth have the tools and resources needed to build a solid foundation for financial success, and he is taking his efforts further. According to AfroTech, the music artist—whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—has teamed up with the banking platform Chime for the creation of a new scholarship fund.

The fund—which is part of an initiative called 21’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign—will provide 100 high school students with $1,000 scholarships after they complete an online money management program launched by Abraham-Joseph, Chime, Juma Ventures and EVERFI. The program, which features six courses, covers the fundamentals of budgeting, building credit and banking. “I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” Abraham-Joseph said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

The scholarship fund is just one of the many financial literacy-centered efforts led by Abraham-Joseph. Last year he visited a school in DeKalb County, Georgia to speak about making smart money decisions. He has also teamed up with nonprofits to provide 150 students in Atlanta with career opportunities and access to money management workshops. Abraham-Joseph has also put the focus on bridging the digital divide. Amid the pandemic, he hosted a school drive where he distributed laptops, backpacks, face masks and other supplies to families in need.

There are many celebrities who have supported projects created to empower youth through financial literacy. Last year, Will Smith and Nas invested in the no-fee banking platform Step which teaches teenagers how to manage their money.