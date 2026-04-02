Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry released from hospital four months after stage fall

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By Joanne Clark

(Source: CNW)

Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica, has been released from hospital nearly four months after suffering serious injuries following a fall during the Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand.

Pageant organizers Mark McDermoth and Karl Williams confirmed the development in a statement to The Gleaner, noting that Henry is continuing her recovery under the care of her medical team.

“She has not yet returned to active Miss Universe Jamaica duties; therefore, no interviews nor official appearances are currently on her itinerary,” the organizers said.

Henry was hospitalized in November 2025 after falling from the stage during the preliminary evening gown competition at the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe Organization later confirmed that she sustained a fracture and an intracranial hemorrhage, among other injuries.

Following the incident, Henry was initially treated in Thailand before being medically escorted back to Jamaica for continued treatment and rehabilitation.

In February, Henry shared one of her most detailed recovery updates via Instagram, posting images of herself resting in a hospital bed and using a stationary bike as part of her rehabilitation.

“ At a time when I wanted only to represent Jamaica at my fullest, I faced the most unexpected injury of my life. Everything shifted. Yet I have learned that a fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed,” she wrote, adding that the experience had redefined “restoration and renewal” for her.

Despite the challenges, Henry said the experience revealed her resilience. She also thanked the healthcare professionals involved in her recovery.

“I am deeply grateful to the healthcare professionals who continue to guide me forward. From neurosurgeons and neurologists to nurses and physiotherapists, in Thailand and in Jamaica, each has played a vital role. Their care, precision and steady encouragement have sustained me through moments of uncertainty. ”

Legal representatives also confirmed that Henry, an ophthalmology resident, has not yet resumed her medical duties due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

Following the November incident, the Miss Universe Organization said it covered hospital, medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, as well as accommodation costs for Henry’s mother and sister who remained by her side. The organization also funded her medically escorted return to Jamaica and committed to covering future medical expenses related to the incident.

Henry had earlier expressed gratitude after returning home in December, saying she was thankful to be surrounded by the “familiar strength of Jamaica” as she focused on healing.