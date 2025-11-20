22-Year-Old HBCU Grad Makes History as the Youngest Mayor of His City in Georgia

Advertisement

(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Jayden Williams, a 22-year-old HBCU graduate of Clark Atlanta University, recently made history as Stockbridge, Georgia’s youngest mayor after defeating two-term incumbent Anthony Ford with 53 percent of the vote.

Born and raised in Stockbridge, Williams said his win reflects the community’s desire for progress. “Beating a two-time incumbent is huge, and it just shows that Stockbridge is ready for some change,” he told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Williams’ interest in public service started early. He served as Youth Council Mayor in high school and held several leadership roles during college. After graduating, he returned to his hometown, driven to help shape its future.

The decision to run came after he attended city meetings that left him disappointed. “I watched a few council meetings and said, this is not the standard I left when I went to Clark Atlanta,” Williams recalled. “I knew we needed some change, and I decided to jump in for mayor.”

As mayor-elect, Williams plans to focus on growth, infrastructure, and inclusion. He said his goal is to make every resident feel represented — from young professionals and working families to teachers and seniors. “I really want to see us grow into something where every single resident feels accommodated,” he said.

His victory also carries personal significance for his family. Williams shared that his great-grandfather once told his grandmother never to stop in Henry County because of racial tension. Years later, she became the first Black female commissioner in District Four. Now, Williams says, “They can say her grandson is the mayor of the city.”

With his inauguration set for January, Williams said he’s still processing the reality of his historic win but is ready to lead the city that raised him into a new chapter.