28-Year-Old Makes History as the Third Black Female Captain For PSA Airlines

NATIONWIDE — Antoinette Paris-Hudson, a 28-year-old African American pilot, made history as the third Black female to become a Captain for PSA Airline. Most recently, she received a job offer from American Airlines, the largest airline in the world.

Since her childhood, Antoinette said she has always imagined herself as a pilot as she watched airplanes take off outside LAX with her father. She was a first-generation pilot in her family, and she had no mentor to guide her, but she was determined to make her dreams come true.

In 2016, Antoinette graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering. She then started working in the aviation industry before joining PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, as a First Officer in 2019.

There, Antoinette quickly climbed up the ranks to become a Captain in 2022, making history as only the third Black female to be given the rank in the company.

“I’m only the THIRD Black female captain in my company’s history,” she said in her Facebook post. “This last month has been challenging but by the grace of God and the unwavering support of my family I’ve come out on the other side as an AIRLINE CAPTAIN This is truly a dream come true.”

What’s more, she has just recently received a job offer from American Airlines. She once again took to Facebook to celebrate her achievement.

“I received a job offer from American Airlines, the largest airline in the world. 5 year old Antoinette dreamed of this day and it’s finally come. God has never ceased to amaze me over this 10 year journey,” she said. “I’m still in awe that by the age of 28, I’ve become a pilot at a major airline. This is a dream I never want to wake up from.”