35th Annual Las Olas Art Fair Part 1 Returns to the Boulevard January 7 – 8

Two generations of artists celebrate 35 years with the “show that launched their careers”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (December 14, 2022) Artist Marvin “Murf” Murphy began his full-time career as a professional artist during the first year of the now-iconic Las Olas Art Fair. He continued showcasing his paintings with each Howard Alan Events festival, selling enough to eventually raise four children, and support the family through their respective college years. Now, Murf will be joined by his daughters Tyler, Kelsi, Brittany and Alanna as exhibiting artists during the return of the Las Olas Art Fair (Part I) on January 7 – 8, 2023.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), the nation’s largest producer of outdoor art festivals, the Fair features sculpture, jewelry, woodwork, paintings,

wearable art and more, lining Las Olas in gallery-style booths for the enjoyment of art appreciators, collectors, shoppers and pedestrians alike.

The free, outdoor pet-friendly event features a fully vetted, juried selection of fine art. Considered an annual tradition in South Florida, the Las Olas Art Fair also offers the opportunity to meet with the artists, ask about techniques, commission a specific piece and discover the inspiration behind each magnificent creation.

The Las Olas Art Fair (Part II) is slated for March 4 and 5, 2023. For more information about the Las Olas Art Fair, please visit www.artfestival.com.

WHAT: 35th Annual Las Olas Art Fair (Part I)

WHEN: Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 10 am to 5 pm

WHERE: Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Navigational Address: 600 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615

EVENT AT-A-GLACE:

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Original Artwork Handmade in America

More than 200 artists from 30+ different states

Prices set to suit all budgets – ranging from as little as $25 to $40,000

Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on site for duration of festival

Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

About Howard Alan Events, Inc.:

Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation’s top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, from Colorado to Florida, Howard Alan Events produces award winning arts and craft festivals in 40 different locations each year.

For additional information on the Annual Las Olas Art Fair and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.