$5,000 Reward  6-year-old girl fatally shot at a toddler’s birthday party

By Staff Writer

Over the weekend three people shot at a toddler’s birthday party and 6-year-old girl has died.

According to WPLG, Chassidy Saunders died at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after she was hit by a bullet in Miami on Saturday night. Two adults were also shot: a 20-year-old woman who was taken to the same hospital, and a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg. The conditions of the adult victims are not known.

Whoever did the shooting escaped the scene and is still missing. Miami police seemingly combed the scene for evidence, and took a vehicle with bullet holes in it for evidence. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect.

Police said the two shooters got back into the car and sped off. Witnesses said a third person was driving.

Those who knew Chassidy said that she loved making videos on TikTok, was a happy, energetic child. According to a social media post about an upcoming fundraiser for the family, Chassidy was a kindergarten student.

“We gotta go through real pain, man. People don’t know what we gotta go through, man,” Santonio Carter said, a friend of family, said in an interview with the news station. “Stop it! Just stop it.”

Carter reportedly lost his own 6-year-old son to a stray bullet five years ago.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspect. All callers will remain anonymous.

At a vigil on Sunday Miami Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime begged, “Please tell us that you saw something. Tell the police department that you want to be a part of solving this problem,”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Miami Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.