6th Annual Skyway 10k general admission sold out, limited VIP spots remain

PETERSBURG, FL — Race officials for the 6th Annual Skyway 10K, benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation, said that the race, which attracts runners from across the world, has sold out yet again.

Due to the Skyway 10K’s popularity, race officials implemented a lottery system to select participants several years ago and the race continues to sell out.

While general admission slots are no longer unavailable, a limited number of VIP entrees remain.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 12.

Like years prior, 8,000 runners from all 50 states and around the world will tackle the 6.2 mile run across the Skyway Bridge, which is Florida’s state bridge and spans Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties.

“We’re excited to announce that the 6th Annual Skyway 10K is sold out,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “Once again, every single dollar of general admission registration fees will be donated to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Race officials are still looking for volunteers to assist with the event. Each year nearly 1,000 people, including organizers, volunteers, vendors, law enforcement, first responders and members of the military, come together to help put on the event. Those who volunteer for the event are guaranteed the opportunity to bypass the lottery for the following year.

On Saturday, before the event, approximately 8,000 runners, supporters and their families come out to Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, for packet pickup and to visit vendors, enjoy food, drinks and entertainment, including a live-performance by award-winning country music duo Love & Theft among other musical groups. All events happening at Tropicana Field are free and open to the public.

“Unlike previous years, this year’s run will be taking place on the day that Daylight Savings Time begins, so it is important for everyone to make sure they make their scheduled bus departure time, as there will be no other form of transportation and we will not be delaying the start for any reason,” said Jonathan Dziuba, race director of the Skyway 10K. “Unfortunately, if you miss your bus wave, you will miss the run.”

All proceeds from the event go to support the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which provides 100 percent of the funds they raise back to projects to help military families.

The AFFF uses these funds to build permanent and semi-permanent infrastructure projects for military members, veterans and their families.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised and given back more than $3 million to benefit military families throughout the Southeast U.S.

Recent AFFF projects include:

An adaptive sports kayak launch for disabled veterans at Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Bay Pines, Fla.

RISE St. Pete 9/11 memorial in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A courtyard and tranquility garden for Southeastern Guide Dogs, an organization that trains service animals for veterans and others in the southeastern United States.

An arcade room at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

An arcade and gaming space inside the United Service Organization (USO) at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

A new kitchen, café and recreational space at Fort Benning, GA.

About Armed Forces Families Foundation:

The Armed Forces Families Foundation, together with participating Taco Bell and IHOP restaurants, are proud supporters of America’s armed forces and their families. Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has raised and given back more than $3 million to fund and develop infrastructure projects that help the families of our service men and women. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes directly toward projects to help the families of those who protect our freedom. For more information, please visit ArmedForcesFamilies.org.