Growing the Voice of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in front of her house in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Ariya required multiple rabies shots following the attack, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. after he returned his children from daycare. A video from a Ring security camera shows the coyote approaching Ariya and grabbing her before her father can react. “I heard Ariya yell. I thought she had fallen. I dashed out of the house to see what was going on, and I saw the coyote attack her. “I took her in my arms and tried to scare the coyote away,” Eliyahuo, Ariya’s father, explained. Off camera, you can hear other people screaming. Eliyahuo tried to shoo the coyote away after his daughter was in his arms, and then threw a water bottle at it as it ran. He brought his daughter inside, picked up a board, and followed the coyote. Eliyahuo stated that his wife noticed blood on their daughter’s pants and rushed her to the hospital, where she received multiple rabies shots. He stated that his daughter is doing better, but that the experience scared both of his children.

By Layla Davidson