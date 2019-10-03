A Community Housewarming Celebration

October 3, 2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Minority Builders Coalition Inc. (MBC), in conjunction with Broward County Government, celebrated the completion of four (4) newly constructed energy efficient and affordable single family homes for first-time home buyers on September 30. The MBC executive board, county and city officials, the construction firms who built the homes and many other contributors, were all in attendance to congratulate the following new homeowners: Mashaila Beard, Anita Evans, Porcha Crawford and Tracy & Norman Edwards.

 

