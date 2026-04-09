A GIANT has transitioned

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Levi Henry, Jr., Founder of the Westside Gazette, Passes at 94 —

A Legacy Rooted in Truth, Community, and Unshakable Purpose

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Publisher, Westside Gazette

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — With heavy hearts but deep gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Levi Henry, Jr., Publisher Emeritus and Founder with his wife, Yvonne Henry (Deceased), of the Westside Gazette—a man whose vision gave voice to a people and whose purpose helped shape a community.

More than five decades ago, when the stories of Black communities were too often overlooked, misrepresented, or ignored, Levi Henry, Jr. dared to create something different. He founded the Westside Gazette not just as a newspaper, but as a mission—a platform to inform, uplift and empower.

He understood then what we must never forget now:

If we do not tell our stories, no one else will tell them correctly.

A PAPER WITH A PURPOSE

From its earliest editions, the Westside Gazette stood as a trusted voice for Broward County and beyond, covering the triumphs, the struggles, and the everyday lives of a people deeply rooted and determined not to be moved.

Under his leadership, the paper became:

A watchdog for justice

A champion for education and civic engagement

A recorder of Black history in real time

A platform for voices too often silenced

He didn’t just print news—he cultivated awareness, built pride, and inspired action.

THE MAN BEHIND THE MISSION

To the community, he was a publisher.

To many, he was a mentor.

To us, he was Daddy.

Levi Henry, Jr. was a man of quiet strength and unwavering conviction. His presence commanded respect, not through volume, but through vision. He believed in doing the work, standing on principle, and letting truth speak louder than opinion.

He was a devoted husband to Yvonne Henry, his partner in purpose and life, and together they laid the foundation for what would become a generational institution.

His wisdom was not only spoken—it was lived.

A LEGACY THAT CANNOT BE ERASED

Today, the Westside Gazette stands as a testament to his foresight and faith. Every headline, every photograph, every story printed carries the DNA of his original vision.

In an era where media continues to evolve, his mission remains constant:

A positive paper for a positive people.

His life’s work reminds us that Black-owned media is not optional; it is essential.

THE CHARGE BEFORE US

As we mourn, we also reflect.

As we grieve, we also recommit.

Because the greatest way to honor Levi Henry,

Jr. is not only in words but in continuation.

We must continue to:

Tell our stories

Protect our history

Inform our people

Empower our future

There is a role for you to play – Join Us

The Levi Henry, Jr Community Impact Fund is being established at the Community Foundation of Broward. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to this fund. Through your generosity, the community he loved will continue to benefit from his life’s work for generations to come.

Donations may be made online at CFBroward.org by selecting the “Donate Now” button; or by mail to the Community Foundation of Broward, Suite 200, 910 E. Las Olas Blvd; Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301.

FINAL WORD

Levi Henry, Jr. did not simply build a newspaper.

He built a legacy.

And though he has transitioned from this earthly life, his impact will echo in every edition, every voice, and every generation to come.

We are deeply rooted… and because of him… we shall not be moved.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.