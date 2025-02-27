A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central /Services

Advertisement

Funeral Services for Rosa Mary Jones, Ka’Myra Graham, Iran’s Johnson, Kha’Mari Graham and A’Zariah McCall – Viewing: Friday, February 28, will be held at City Youth Activity Center. Service of Celebration, Saturday, March 1 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

Bevery Carter – Funeral Service Viewing: Friday, February 28 at Chapel. Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 1 at Agape Worship Center.

Mother Pearlie Mae Collins Funeral Service Viewing: Friday, February 28 at Event Center. Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 1 at The Calvary Baptist Church.