A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central /Services

    Funeral Services for Rosa Mary Jones, Ka’Myra Graham, Iran’s Johnson, Kha’Mari Graham and A’Zariah McCall – Viewing: Friday, February 28, will be held at City Youth Activity Center. Service of Celebration, Saturday, March 1 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

    Bevery Carter Funeral Service Viewing: Friday, February 28 at Chapel. Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 1 at Agape Worship Center.

     

    Mother Pearlie Mae Collins Funeral Service Viewing: Friday, February 28 at Event Center. Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 1 at  The Calvary Baptist Church.

     

     

    Willis Wilson Funeral Services will be held Viewing: Friday, February 28 Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 1 at Holy Ghost Tabernacle.

     

     

