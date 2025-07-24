A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central / Services

Close Menu
    Jason Brim –  Funeral service will be  held July 27th at Redeeming Word Christian Center.Charolette

    Yolanda Callaway – Funeral service will be held July 26 at Full Deliverance Baptist Church

    Pastor Mary Clair – Funeral services will be held July 26th at national Church of God Headquarters.

    Irvin Mazand –  Funeral service was held July 19th at  Redeeming Word Christian Center.

     

    Lois McDonald –  Funeral service will be held July 26 at Hopewell Baptist Church

    Terry S. Miller – Funeral service will be held July 26 at The Purple Church.

    Amy Carswekk Senior –  Funeral service will be  held July 26th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

    Martha WrightFuneral service will be held July 26th at Word of the Living God Ministries.

