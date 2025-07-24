A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central / Services

Jason Brim – Funeral service will be held July 27th at Redeeming Word Christian Center.Charolette
Yolanda Callaway – Funeral service will be held July 26 at Full Deliverance Baptist Church
Pastor Mary Clair – Funeral services will be held July 26th at national Church of God Headquarters.
Irvin Mazand – Funeral service was held July 19th at Redeeming Word Christian Center.
Lois McDonald – Funeral service will be held July 26 at Hopewell Baptist Church
Terry S. Miller – Funeral service will be held July 26 at The Purple Church.
Amy Carswekk Senior – Funeral service will be held July 26th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Martha Wright – Funeral service will be held July 26th at Word of the Living God Ministries.