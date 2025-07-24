A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central / Services

Advertisement

Jason Brim – Funeral service will be held July 27th at Redeeming Word Christian Center.Charolette

Yolanda Callaway – Funeral service will be held July 26 at Full Deliverance Baptist Church

Pastor Mary Clair – Funeral services will be held July 26th at national Church of God Headquarters.

Irvin Mazand – Funeral service was held July 19th at Redeeming Word Christian Center.

Lois McDonald – Funeral service will be held July 26 at Hopewell Baptist Church

Terry S. Miller – Funeral service will be held July 26 at The Purple Church.

Amy Carswekk Senior – Funeral service will be held July 26th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.