A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central/Services

Gregory Brown Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 11 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Not Pictured – Vanessa Belizaire Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 24 at Chapel.

Nelon Dixon Viewingwas held Saturday ,January 18 at Chapel.

Not Pictured – Billie Lewis Celebration of Life was held Sunday, January 12 both a Church Ephesus Adventisrt Church.

Not Pictured – Betty Moore Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25 both at House of God Church of the Living God.

Velma O’Conner Celebration of Life was heldSaturday,January 19 at Lauderhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Not Pictured – Jeany Parker Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25 at New Convenant.

Not Pictured – Todd Poole Viewing was held Friday January 17 at Mt Nebo.

Ventetta Rozier Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25 at Word of the Living God.

Keisha Scott Celebration of Life was held Saturday,January 18at New Convenant Cathedral.

Johvon Taylor Jr. Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 11 at Convenant Missionary Baptist Church.