A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremations Services Central /Services

Vinnette Beckford Funeral service was held February 1st at Event Center.

Wyne Gross Funeral service was held February 5th at Chapel.

Rolshell Johnson Funeral service will be held February 15th Shiloh Baptist Church.

Not Pictured – Catherine Grayton Lane Funeral services will be held February 8th at Calvary Outreach Fellowship Center.

Not Pictured – Billie Lewis Funeral service was held January 12th at Ephesus Adventist Church.

Kayla Rose Funeral service will be held February 7th at Chapel.

Pamela Jackson – Tracey Funeral service was held February 1st at Agape Worship Center.