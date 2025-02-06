Close Menu
    A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremations Services Central /Services

    Vinnette Beckford   Funeral service was held February 1st at Event Center.

     

    Wyne Gross   Funeral service was held February 5th at Chapel.

     

    Rolshell Johnson Funeral service will be held February 15th Shiloh Baptist Church.

     

    Not Pictured – Catherine Grayton  Lane Funeral services will be held February 8th at Calvary Outreach Fellowship Center.

     

    Not Pictured – Billie Lewis Funeral service was held January 12th at Ephesus Adventist Church.

     

    Kayla Rose   Funeral service will be held February 7th at Chapel.

     

    Pamela Jackson – Tracey Funeral service was held February 1st at Agape Worship Center.

     

    Carrie Williams  Funeral services will be held February 8tha Redeeming Word.

     

