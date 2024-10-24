A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home Services

Geraldine Ashley Funeral services will be held October 26 at Word of the Living God Ministries.
Charles Pierre Baptiste Funeral service was held October 19th at First Eben-Zer Missionary Christian Church.
Earnest Collier Funeral service will be held October 25th at A Good Sheperd’s Multipurpose Center.
Ketly Iiarion Funeral service will be held October 25th at A Good Sheperd’s Multipurpose Center.
Jacqueline Palmer Funeral service was held October 19th at Annie Laura Sheppard Smith Chapel.
Ja-Quan Deon Smith Funeral service was held October 19th at The Harvest Church.
