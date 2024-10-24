A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home Services

Geraldine Ashley  Funeral services will be held  October 26 at Word of the Living God Ministries.

 

Charles Pierre Baptiste    Funeral service was held October 19th at First Eben-Zer Missionary Christian Church.

 

Earnest Collier   Funeral service will be held October 25th at A Good Sheperd’s Multipurpose Center.

 

Ketly Iiarion    Funeral service will be held October 25th at A Good Sheperd’s Multipurpose Center.

 

Jacqueline Palmer   Funeral service was held October 19th at Annie Laura Sheppard Smith Chapel.

 

Ja-Quan Deon Smith  Funeral service was held October 19th at The Harvest Church.

 

 

 

 

