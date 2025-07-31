A Gpod Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central /Services

Advertisement
Ajamel Christian – Funeral service will be held August 2nd at AGS.
Jackson Guerin –Funeral services will be held August 2nd at St. Helen Catholic Church.
Leroy James, Sr . – Funeral service will be held August 2nd at St James Missionary Baptist Church.
Brian “Dank” Jennings – Funeral service will be August 2nd at Graceland Cemetery.
Christianne Louis – Funeral service will be held August 1st atSt. Clements Catholic Church.
Evangelist Sandra Weaver – Funeral service will be held August 2nd at Highway Apostolic Faith.