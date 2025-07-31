Close Menu
    A Gpod Sheperd's Funeral Home & Cremation Services Central /Services

     Ajamel ChristianFuneral service will be held August 2nd at AGS.

     

    Jackson Guerin –Funeral services will be held August 2nd at St. Helen Catholic Church.

     

    Leroy James, Sr . – Funeral service will be  held August 2nd at St James Missionary Baptist Church.

     

    Brian “Dank” Jennings – Funeral service will be  August 2nd at Graceland Cemetery.

     

    Christianne LouisFuneral service will be held August 1st atSt. Clements Catholic Church.

     

    Evangelist Sandra Weaver – Funeral service will be held August 2nd at Highway Apostolic Faith.

