“A Sickle Cell Family Reunion”: Warriors from Across the Nation Unite in Orlando

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

This summer, the halls of the Renaissance Orlando Resort at SeaWorld® will echo with laughter, music, and the resilient heartbeat of a community that has turned pain into purpose. The Sickle Cell Community Consortium (SC3) is hosting its 12th Annual Warriors Convention, one of the nation’s largest patient-led gatherings in the fight against sickle cell disease.

With the theme “A Sickle Cell Family Reunion,” this year’s event honors the fierce, enduring bonds formed between patients, caregivers, researchers, clinicians, and advocates across generations. And for SC3’s Executive Director, Dr. Lakiea Bailey, the theme isn’t just symbolic it’s personal.

“After more than a decade of advocating for warriors from all over the country, we are excited to welcome not just warriors but everyone. Patients, caregivers, doctors, and advocates. ‘

What started as a small gathering in 2013 has now grown into a Sickle Cell Family Reunion’ with all these warriors, multiple days, education, entertainment and fun.

Since its humble beginnings, the convention has grown into a transformative space rooted in advocacy and patient empowerment.

“We’ve grown into a national movement with policy influence, research partnerships, and direct patient engagement across the country. What’s stayed the same is our patient-first approach.”

Healing the Whole Warrior

Among the many highlights of this year’s convention are sessions focused on mental health and wellness, an area often overlooked in traditional care models.

Other programming includes youth and teen tracks, caregiver sessions, and the powerful T3 Expo, featuring cutting-edge treatments, therapies, and technologies from biotech companies and grassroots innovators.

The Power of Connection

For many attendees, the convention offers something beyond education or advocacy it offers belonging.

Kierra Coffer, a 27-year-old warrior from Dallas, Texas said the convention changed her life.

I am most looking forward to the Gala and homecoming because living with sickle cell we get a lot of special moments that are taken away from us. The joy that fills the room during both events is so beautiful and heartwarming to experience.

Caregivers also find strength in community. Dr. Duchess Joyce El is the grandmother of young Sickle Cell Warriors who have had to undergo brain surgery. She shared how her children attended the convention as teens and now bring their own children to fellowship with other warriors.

Industry Meets Advocacy

Corporate partners like Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, serving as Title and Platinum Plus Sponsors respectively, play a vital role in advancing care and access. Community Partners, The Black Business Orlando echoed those sentiments, emphasizing their support of the T3 Expo as a bridge between innovation and community.

“We are looking forward to providing the Sickle Cell Community with hospitality from all our Florida based businesses said Black Business Orlando President Mike C. Pitts. “More than ever, we need to come together and support each other through business, health and wellness and community outreach.”

A Celebration Like No Other

The week-long convention will also feature a Family Reunion Cook-Out, youth talent showcases and culminate with the dazzling 10th Anniversary Black Tie Gala.

“Watching warriors walk in with pride, elegance, and power… there’s nothing like it.”

And when the sessions end, the movement continues.

“Join a local consortium, follow SC3 on social media, or volunteer with one of our partner organizations,” Bailey encouraged. “The fight for equity and better care doesn’t end when the sessions do this is lifelong work, and there’s room for everyone at the table.”

More Than a Conference — It’s a Homecoming

As attendees prepare to travel from across the country to Orlando, one thing is clear: the sickle cell community is not just surviving it’s thriving, fueled by unity, science, and soul.

“You are not alone,” Kierra Coffer reminds other warriors. “There’s a whole tribe out here who’ve turned pain into power. Plug in. You’ll find strength you never knew you had.”

Join the Movement: Registration is now open at www.sicklecellconvention.org. You can view previous events at: https://youtu.be/PlWbG8egQxM?si=OlAVh2QxB8RLRsxc

For sponsorships, media inquiries, or community partnership opportunities, contact info@sicklecellconsortium.org.