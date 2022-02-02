A virus or God’s judgment?

By Kevin Palmer

Mandates, masks, or so-called vaccines will not appease God’s judgment on a sinful nation.

The words of Isaiah the prophet announcing God’s judgment on Jerusalem and Judah could apply to America.

In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, chapters 1 and 3, the bible says, “Ah sinful nation, a people loaded with guilt, a brood of evildoers, children given to corruption! They have forsaken the Holy One of Israel and turned their backs on him…They parade their sin like Sodom; they do not hide it. Woe to them!

They will be paid back for what their hands have done.”

America’s solution is obedience to God, not mandates, masks, or so-called vaccines.

