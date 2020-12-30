Accomplishments of the 116thCongress

As Americans continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, my office and I have been working around the clock to deliver relief and advocate for the priorities of South Florida, our state, and our nation amid this crisis. As we gear up for the work ahead in the new Congress, here is a look back on our accomplishments in the 116th Congress.

This year has presented many challenges, and there are many challenges ahead, but our community has always responded with unshakeable strength and hope. It is with this sense of hope and resolve that I look forward to building upon these successes during the 117th Congress.

Together, we will defeat this virus, strengthen our economy, help struggling families, and get our nation and region back on track. Thank you for placing your trust in me to represent you in Washington and I look forward to continuing to advocate for our community in the 117th Congress.

As I continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and share relevant information, please make sure you are subscribed to my e-newsletter to receive these important updates. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to call my district offices in Tamarac at (954) 733-2800 or West Palm Beach at (561) 461-6767, as well as my Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-1313.

With warm personal regards, I remain,

Sincerely,

Alcee L. Hastings

Member of Congress

20th District of Florida

alceehastings.house.gov