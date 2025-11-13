ACHIEVEMENT WEEK & FOUNDERS DAY MESSAGE

Advertisement

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr

(Special to The Westside Gazette)

As members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. across the world celebrate Achievement Week (November 10–17, 2025) and prepare to honor Founders Day on November 17, we pause to reflect on the legacy of four men whose vision changed the course of history: Brothers Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, Frank Coleman, and Ernest Everett Just.

These pioneers, who founded Omega Psi Phi on the campus of Howard University in 1911, gave us more than a fraternity; they gave us a blueprint for manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. For 114 years, Omega men have stood as examples of disciplined leadership, academic excellence, and dedicated service to the African American community and beyond.

This year’s national theme, “Impactful Service Through Intentional Friendship,” reminds us that the true measure of brotherhood lies not in titles or social gatherings, but in the work we do to lift others. Omega has always been about service – deliberate, purposeful, and rooted in love for our people.

Achievement Week is a time to recognize those who embody that spirit, the young scholars who rise above their circumstances to excel, the community leaders who labor to make neighborhoods stronger, and the Omega brothers who continue to lead with integrity, humility, and heart. From essay and talent contest winners to local citizens of the year, these honorees represent the best of what Omega stands for: excellence that inspires, achievement that uplifts.

As we celebrate Founders Day, let us remember that “Friendship is Essential to the Soul” is more than a motto; it is a sacred charge to care for one another and to keep building bridges of opportunity where barriers once stood.

So, as purple and gold banners fly and banquets are held across the country, let every Omega man take this week not only to celebrate, but to recommit to serve with impact, to lead with purpose, and to love with intention.

Happy Achievement Week and Founders Day to all the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

May we continue to honor our Founders through action, excellence, and uplift t