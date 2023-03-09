Across Broward County, Let’s Demonstrate Our Power to Care

By Adriana Yurizza

Corporate volunteerism connects companies to the communities where they operate and creates a critical bridge between people and the causes they want to support. But it does something else – it engages employees, while giving them a greater sense of purpose and a deeper connection to their workplaces.

Volunteerism is more important than ever. Right here in Florida, people are joining in to make a difference in the lives of others, from helping the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and the United Way, to local job training, homelessness assistance, environmental and educational organizations. But there is always more that we can do to support those organizations that support those most in need in our communities.

At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), we’ve seen first-hand how the business community can make a difference by encouraging and facilitating volunteerism. FPL is honored to celebrate our 15th annual Power to Care campaign, a week each year where hundreds of employees, family members and friends come together to volunteer in support of dozens of projects all across Florida. We give our teams the support and time they need to help the causes and communities that matter most to them because we understand and believe that civic engagement is good for all of us.

Some FPL employees are planting sea oats in support of the South Florida Audubon Society right here in Dania Beach. Others are planting trees, cleaning beaches and helping families, children and seniors in need. Of course, the mission of giving is much more than a week-long endeavor. Last year, our employees contributed more than 46,000 hours in their local communities, supporting more than 2,000 nonprofit organizations.

Across Florida, more and more businesses are recognizing the value they can offer by establishing formal volunteer programs, and in the coming year, we hope even more will join in and help their employees give back. Nonprofit organizations and charitable groups play an essential role in strengthening our state’s social fabric. They offer aid in times of need, filling gaps in service when government agencies are stretched too thin. For Florida’s business community, helping nonprofits achieve these goals often includes sponsorships and financial support, but the true power of caring starts with people. So, in 2023, let’s do even more to support and encourage volunteer work across our communities.