Affordable Care Act’s Lifeline in Jeopardy Enhanced Subsidies Face Expiration in 2025

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

As Congress prepares to finalize its leadership in both chambers, the fate of health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans hangs in the balance. Essentially, if Republicans wrest control of the House along with their victories at the White House, Senate, and Supreme Court, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) likely will end. In 2024, enrollment in ACA marketplaces reached historic highs, with over 45 million nationwide now enrolled in ACA-related coverage—a 46% increase since 2021 and more than three times the enrollment since the ACA’s early years in 2014.

The program, known as Obamacare, has become an essential fixture in the U.S. healthcare system. “For decades, when it came to federal programs we could depend on to keep Americans covered, three were always top of mind—Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, but now it’s crystal clear that we need to add a fourth—the Affordable Care Act.,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra proclaimed earlier this year. Becerra praised the recent wave of enrollment, adding, “A record-breaking number of Americans have signed up for affordable health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace, and now they and their families have the peace of mind that comes with coverage.”

The record enrollment has primarily been driven by enhanced subsidies, which were first enacted under the Biden administration in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan. The subsidies limit insurance costs to no more than 8.5% of a household’s income for many middle-income Americans, making coverage accessible for those previously unable to afford it. However, the enhanced subsidies are only guaranteed through the end of 2025, and with Republicans newly in control of the Senate and vying for control of the House, the potential loss of these financial aids could spell trouble for millions of Americans who depend on the ACA.

“These historic enrollment numbers are a testament to the need for comprehensive, quality, affordable health insurance,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “Not only is demand for Marketplace insurance coverage at an all-time high, but the Marketplaces are delivering on the Affordable Care Act’s promise to provide the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance to millions of Americans.”

While the House remains undecided, with Republicans projected at 215 seats to Democrats’ 210 and a majority requiring 218, health policy experts warn that GOP control could end these subsidies. House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested at a campaign stop that significant reforms to the ACA could be forthcoming. “The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we’ve got a lot of ideas on how to do that,” Johnson asserted.

The states with the highest ACA enrollment rates in 2024 were largely conservative

strongholds supporting President-elect Trump, including Florida with 4.2 million enrollees, Texas with 3.5 million, and Georgia with 1.3 million. These five states—Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, and North Carolina—accounted for 55% of total ACA enrollment. Each state uses the federal Healthcare.gov enrollment platform and has yet to expand Medicaid under the ACA, making the ACA subsidies particularly vital for affordable healthcare access.

The subsidies have also substantially impacted middle-income families, including those with incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $103,280 for a family of four. For this group, enhanced subsidies have capped insurance premiums at 8.5% of income; without the subsidies, premiums could exceed 20% of income, according to Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Vice President Cynthia Cox. Cox cautioned that if subsidies expire, middle-income enrollees would likely be hit the hardest, as many would be priced out of coverage entirely. “A lot of those folks would drop coverage,” she noted.

ACA enrollment has also surged rapidly in states like Texas and Mississippi, where growth rates have exceeded 200% since 2020. Notably, these states had some of the highest uninsured rates before introducing the enhanced subsidies. Without Medicaid expansion, the ACA marketplace has been the primary avenue for affordable insurance.

Enhanced subsidies, which reduce premiums for eligible enrollees by an average of 44%, or about $705 per year, have made health insurance more accessible than ever. However, if Congress fails to renew them, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that ACA enrollment could fall from 22.8 million in 2025 to 15.4 million by 2030 as millions of Americans lose affordable options. Without financial support, many of these individuals—who have come to rely on the ACA for medical peace of mind—could be forced to go without insurance, leading to even higher rates of medical debt, which stood at $220 billion nationwide in 2021.

For now, ACA enrollees can rest assured that their 2025 premiums will remain stable if they enroll during the current open enrollment period.

“If people are signing up now during open enrollment, their coverage will take effect in January, and it will cover them for the whole year,” Health policy analyst Louise Norris noted. “Their premiums won’t change—they’re good for 2025.”

However, the stakes for the ACA remain high. “Enrollment in ACA plans has roughly doubled since the enhanced subsidies were implemented, especially among low-income enrollees,” Cox said. “That’s one group you might expect to see. If they have to start making a higher premium payment, they would drop their coverage.” If made permanent, the enhanced subsidies would cost an estimated $335 billion over 10 years—a substantial investment but one that may be necessary to prevent millions of Americans from losing their healthcare coverage.

As Congress finalizes its leadership, healthcare policy experts and millions of Americans watch closely, hoping for a path forward that will secure affordable healthcare for all. “The Affordable Care Act continues to be a successful, popular, and important federal program to millions of people and their families,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra emphasized.