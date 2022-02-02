Afro Carib Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Grammy-Nominated Reggae Star Protoje, Afrobeats Artist Afro B & Afro-Latino Urban Artist Eix to Headline Saturday, February 26, 2022

MIRAMAR, FL —The City of Miramar is excited to announce the return of the Afro Carib Festival on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway. Grammy nominated and contemporary Reggae superstar Protoje, Afrobeats star Afro B known for his hit song, “Drogba (Joanna)” and Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist EIX, will headline the highly anticipated event that celebrates Black History Month through the music that represents South Florida’s unique combination of Black cultures.

Tickets starting at $15 are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com, while supplies last. Limited VIP tickets are available for $45. Parking is $10.

    Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “I am thrilled to be able to bring back this exciting festival under the stars at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park. The headliners have all made a mark in their respective genres and I can’t wait to party with music lovers from all over in this great open-air venue. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the festival experience while celebrating Black History Month and Reggae Month, in a family-friendly atmosphere. This is going to be an experience you won’t soon forget.”

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise vendors will offer up their unique products representing a variety of cultures.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and masks are encouraged.

For more Afro Carib Festival information, visit www.MiramarFL.gov/AfroCaribFestival or call (954) 602-3178.

For media inquiries, contact Suzan McDowell, suzan@circleofonemarketing.com or call (305) 490-9145. Artists’ bios and headshots available. Interviews available upon request

