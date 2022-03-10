AHF continues pressure on Disney to speak out against “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Imara Canady, National Director, Communications

ORLANDO, FL (March 7, 2022) – As Florida citizens await the final vote on HB1557, widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, AHF, is continuing pressure on Disney through a week of protest in Orlando, following rallies of hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters last Thursday in Orlando and Burbank, CA to urge the company to speak out publicly to oppose this divisive legislation. Starting today, Tuesday, March 8th through Friday, March 11th, advocates will meet at 9 a.m. (EST) at 12172 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando and caravan around the Disney Orlando property, demanding that executives speak out against the proposed bill.

To date, Disney, which has thousands of LGBTQ+ employees and regularly participates with large contingents in Pride parades in both Orlando and Los Angeles, has been publicly silent on the legislation. This, despite its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products website (DPEP.Disney.com) claiming: “As a leader in LGBTQ+ content and workplace equality, the Walt Disney Company is committed to creating inclusive workplaces and supportive and welcoming environments in local communities.”

Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell also noted last week that “The parks preach inclusion in their marketing campaigns. But Disney has given money to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of this year’s infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.”

As part of the campaign, AHF rolled out a new TV ad campaign, last week, in the greater Orlando area urging the Walt Disney Company to speak out publicly and loudly in opposition to the hateful “Don’t Say Gay bill (FL’s HB1557 and SB1834). AHF’s 30-second spot is running on stations WOFL (FOX), WKMG (CBS), WESH (NBC) and WFTV (ABC).

AHF will also continue protests at Walt Disney’s main corporate headquarters in Burbank, California, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th and Wednesday, March 9th.