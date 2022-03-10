AHF continues pressure on Disney to speak out against “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

March 10, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Photo Credit businesswire.com)

Imara Canady, National Director, Communications

ORLANDO, FL (March 7, 2022) – As Florida citizens await the final vote on HB1557, widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, AHF, is continuing pressure on Disney through a week of protest in Orlando, following rallies of hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters last Thursday in Orlando and Burbank, CA to urge the company to speak out publicly to oppose this divisive legislation.  Starting today, Tuesday, March 8th through Friday, March 11th, advocates will meet at 9 a.m. (EST) at 12172 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando and caravan around the Disney Orlando property, demanding that executives speak out against the proposed bill.

To date, Disney, which has thousands of LGBTQ+ employees and regularly participates with large contingents in Pride parades in both Orlando and Los Angeles, has been publicly silent on the legislation. This, despite its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products website (DPEP.Disney.com) claiming: “As a leader in LGBTQ+ content and workplace equality, the Walt Disney Company is committed to creating inclusive workplaces and supportive and welcoming environments in local communities.”

Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell also noted last week that “The parks preach inclusion in their marketing campaigns. But Disney has given money to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of this year’s infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.”

As part of the campaign, AHF rolled out a new TV ad campaign, last week, in the greater Orlando area urging the Walt Disney Company to speak out publicly and loudly in opposition to the hateful “Don’t Say Gay bill (FL’s HB1557 and SB1834). AHF’s 30-second spot is running on stations WOFL (FOX), WKMG (CBS), WESH (NBC) and WFTV (ABC).

AHF will also continue protests at Walt Disney’s main corporate headquarters in Burbank, California, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th and Wednesday, March 9th.

About Carma Henry 19241 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

National News

Survey Finds New England States Lead the Way in Safety During the Pandemic

August 25, 2021 Carma Henry National News 0

     As of Thursday, August 19, approximately 51 percent of the American population is vaccinated. The authors spell out that some states are safer than others. The District of Columbia enjoyed the least overall deaths from Covid, followed by Vermont, California, Connecticut, and Wisconsin. Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey had the highest vaccine rate. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*