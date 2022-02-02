Ahmaud Arbery’s Family, Lawyer, Rip Prosecutors for ‘Backroom’ Plea Deal

The father and son duo convicted in Arbery’s killing has agreed to serve at least 30 years in what many believe is a more inmate-friendly federal lockup.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

The family of Ahmaud Arbery has lashed out at a plea agreement prosecutors sent to a judge this week that may allow Gregory and Travis McMichael to serve their sentences in federal prison.

The father and son duo convicted in Arbery’s killing has agreed to serve at least 30 years in what many believe is a more inmate-friendly federal lockup.

Arbery’s family wants the convicts to serve time in the harsher conditions of a state prison.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt said Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, will express opposition to the deal when a judge sets a hearing.

Typically, judges consider the wishes of victims’ families.

“The United States Department of Justice has gone behind my back to offer the men who murdered my son a deal to make their time in prison easier for them to serve,” Cooper-Jones said in a statement.

“I have made it clear at every possible moment that I do not agree to offer these men a plea deal of any kind. I have been completely betrayed by the DOJ lawyers,” Cooper-Jones asserted.

Merritt referred to federal prison as “a country club compared to state prison.”

He said federal prisons are less populated, have better funding, and are “generally more accommodating” than state lockups.

The McMichaels received life sentences without the possibility for parole in a Glynn County, Georgia, court for murdering Arbery.

A third man, William “Roddy” Bryan, also was convicted but wasn’t listed in the latest plea deal.

On Saturday, January 29, prosecutors sent the plea agreement to the US District for the Southern District of Georgia for consideration.

“By admitting they were motivated by hate when they hunted and murdered Ahmaud Arbery, these men get to transfer to safer, less crowded, and more orderly federal detention facilities,” Merritt stated.

“In essence, they get to brag about their hatred publicly and then be rewarded by the federal government.”

Merritt continued, calling the agreement a “backroom deal.”

“This is an example of the Department of Justice literally snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said.