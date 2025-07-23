Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Hosts Third Annual Florida Youth Summit

Advertisement

By Leslie Elus

The Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated (FFAC) hosted its Third Annual Florida Youth Intensive Leadership Summit (FYILS) on July 11-13, 2025 at the University of Central Florida – Main Campus.

FYILS is the Florida District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated’s annual three day youth leadership program. The summit offers a summer residential college experience to rising high school freshmen to seniors. Youth are given a unique introduction to college life while receiving a glimpse to various career experiences and access to higher education opportunities. Workshops are facilitated by subject area experts from across various industries and professional sectors. This year’s summit partners included NAREB MOAR, Toastmasters International Orlando, Orlando Robotics Foundation, United States Air Force, Business Enterprise Academy, and King Solomon Foundation.

Over fifty male, high school students from across the state of Florida attended the immersive leadership and professional development program. Youth and chaperones engaged in a dozen workshops on topics that included leadership development, public speaking, real estate investment, robotics, aviation, aerospace engineering and technology.

“FYILS promotes empowerment, exposure, and excellence within youth. Our program offers a space where young leaders are challenged, inspired, and equipped with tools to lead with purpose and integrity in their chosen field of endeavor and in life, penned Chris Polke, District Director, Florida District, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The fraternity was created to provide a support network for minority students facing racial prejudice and to promote scholarship, leadership, and service.

“[Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity] mentoring programs provide youth with consistent guidance, leadership development, and positive role models from the Brothers of our Fraternity. Our programs help young men to build confidence, character and clear vision for their future,” noted Nicholas Solomon, Director of Youth Engagement for the FFAC.