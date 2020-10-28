America’s 21st Century Dracula, Count Dracula TRUMP

By John Johnson

It’s amazing how tragic events cause one to turn to history to discover if there has ever been a person, fictional or real, who personified or embodied a narcissistic, inhumane, and cold-blooded view toward society.

Yes, amazingly, in 1895, Bram Stoker published a Gothic novel entitled, “Dracula.” This supernatural human monster used his powers to hunt humans and drink their blood. But, if you dig deeper, you’d learned that Stoker got inspirations to write his novel from a real-life 15th Century Romanian Prince named after his father Vlad II Dracul. However, the son later changed his name to just “Dracula.”

Dracula became ruler of Walachia, which is part of Romania. He then became a blood thirsty ruler who enthralled himself by torturing his adversaries and driving a wooden stake through their bodies.

Hollywood has produced countless films to horrify audiences about Dracula using supernatural powers to hunt humans and drink their blood. Once bitten by Dracula, his victims became members of his cult and would die, if necessary, to please him or gave their blood ever so slowly so that he remained alive.

The inspiration to write this article was motivated by Trump’ abdominal presidency and after listening to, “The Last Word,” with Lawrence O’Donnell interviewing Mary Trump. What baffled me was her comment that she strongly felt that the Psychiatric Society, should disregard laws forbidding them from publicly offering an analysis of anyone’s behavior. She appeared to believe that their analysis might surely enlighten or cure Trump’s followers. Consequently, they might finally realize that Trump is as dangerous and heartless as Stoker’s fictional character, Count Dracula.

Ask yourselves the following questions: could psychiatrists have convinced followers that Jim Jones was psychotic, that David Koresh was a lunatic, that Charles Manson was mad, that Hitler was insane, etc.?

Remember, followers of cult leaders probably

also suffer a form of psychotic disorder. Why else would they commit suicide upon being told, plot to kidnap and execute a Mayor, or refuse to wear masks in public to protect themselves as well as others from catching COVID-19? If you’re afraid to pass judgement,

ask Google twice.

Since we’re in a questioning mode, ask yourselves another question; could a group of renown psychiatrists, before Tuesday, November 3, 2020, election, convince Trump’s cult that he’s a narcissistic individual willing to deceive them in order to achieve his selfish goals, even If it may result in their deaths or the deaths of love ones? No es probable!

Do the math, readers and voters, over 8.6, millions have already contracted COVID-19, and over 225, thousands needless deaths have occurred. Still, Trump hasn’t provided a coordinated National plan. Yet, he continues to hold super spreader rallies for members of his base, who behave more like members of a Cult. He brags about the size of his crowds, but never once mentions the devastating funerals, for which he’s culpable.

The fictional character, Dracula sucked the blood of his victims for survival and to transform them into cult followers. However, Trump is more political savvy. Instead, he fills the insatiable thirst of his followers with white supremacy demagoguery.

Think America! The 2020, Presidential Election represents a pivotal point in history. Will democratic and independent voters stampede the polls by the millions and defeat Trump in a landslide or allow Trump to be reelected by his enablers and cult followers?

This isn’t a Hollywood movie, but Trump appears merely to gloat as the sun/camera lights appear to illuminate his huge ego and orange hue. However, though he can retreat to the White House, as though it’s his Crypt, it won’t protect him from voters.

Symbolically, America’s vote will constitute the stake which must be driven through the core of Trump’s presidency in order to ensure he and his cult are evicted from the White House forever.