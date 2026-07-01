AMERICA’S CULT GOVERNMENT

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“Cult worshipers unknowingly become victims of their own disillusions fueled by racism and a white supremacy ideology.” John Johnson II o6/25/2

John Johnson II

A cult evolves as a group whose members become intensely devoted to a leader, ideology, or belief system, often surrendering independent judgment in favor of unquestioning loyalty. Cults typically flourish during periods of fear, uncertainty, social change, or perceived threats to a group’s identity and status. Individuals who feel displaced, marginalized, or anxious about the future may become especially vulnerable to messages that offer simple explanations, clear enemies, and promises of restored greatness.

Throughout history, ambitious leaders have recognized these vulnerabilities and transformed them into political power. By exploiting fear, resentment, and perceived grievances, they cultivate loyalty that transcends reason, evidence, and even self-interest. In such environments, devotion to the leader often becomes more important than devotion to laws, institutions, or democratic principles.

A useful metaphor is to view a cult as a disease-infected social organism. Once fear, resentment, and perceived victimization infect the group, the disease spreads from person to person until loyalty to the ideology overrides independent thought. Members begin viewing outsiders not as fellow citizens but as threats to be defeated. The group’s survival becomes dependent upon preserving its beliefs, regardless of the consequences to truth, morality, or democratic governance.

Critics argue that America is witnessing the emergence of a political cult operating within its government. According to this view, the movement is fueled by the belief that the political influence and social dominance historically enjoyed by white Americans face ill perceived threats by Black citizens, immigrants, and other communities of color. Whether one agrees with this interpretation or not, it has become a powerful narrative shaping contemporary political discourse.

Critics further contend that this cult-like political movement has produced alarming consequences. They point to instances in which elected officials appear willing to subordinate their constitutional responsibilities to the wishes of a single political leader. Congressional oversight has often appeared weakened. Public officials who challenge the leader frequently face political retaliation, while those who demonstrate unwavering loyalty receive favors and protection.

To these critics, the behavior of Republican members of Congress resembles that of political automatons rather than independent constitutional officers. Instead of serving as a co-equal branch of government, they appear increasingly willing to concede congressional authority and oversight responsibilities. The concern extends beyond Congress. Critics argue that recent judicial decisions have expanded presidential authority in ways that weaken traditional constitutional safeguards. To these observers, such developments create the appearance that institutional checks and balances are becoming secondary to preserving political power.

The most troubling characteristic of any cult is its hostility toward independent thought. When loyalty replaces reason, followers cease evaluating actions according to moral principles, constitutional obligations, or objective facts. Instead, obedience becomes the highest virtue. History repeatedly demonstrates that when citizens surrender their judgment to a leader or ideology, democratic institutions become vulnerable to manipulation and decline.

The antidote to any political cult is neither violence nor blind allegiance to an opposing faction, but an informed, engaged, and courageous electorate. Citizens must reject fear-based narratives, demand accountability from elected officials regardless of party affiliation, support an independent press, and insist that public servants honor their oath to the Constitution above loyalty to any individual leader. Most importantly, voters must participate consistently in local, state, and national elections, where the future of democratic institutions remains important.

History demonstrates that cults survive through silence, obedience, and apathy; democracies survive through participation, vigilance, and the willingness of ordinary citizens to defend constitutional principles. If America’s government is to remain a constitutional republic rather than evolve into a political cult, the responsibility for preserving democracy rests not in the hands of a single leader, court, or political party, but with the American people themselves.

YOU ARE THE JUDGE!