America’s First Black Millionaires

December 8, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Lost Black History

Part 2 • By Don Valentine

John Stanly was a Black millionaire of faulty character. He started his path to wealth as a freed mulatto barber in North Carolina. He was born in 1774 and saved enough money to purchase his wife’s freedom. His fortunes led him to be a landowner, and the biggest slave owner in North Carolina. That is verifiable proof that Blacks owned slaves!

Mary Ellen Pleasant’s story, by contrast, was one to be celebrated. She was born a slave, but by the 1820’s she lived in New England. Mary became actively involved with the Underground Railroad. She mimicked what author Sam Greenlee’s called “The spook who sat by the door!” A savvy Black cook, she made herself invisible to Whites. Then deftly used the financial tips acquired by eavesdropping on wealthy Whites to become extremely affluent.

This scrappy woman was “Passe Blanc.” That is someone whose appearance could pass for White. This enabled her to marry James Smith. He was a wealthy White plantation owner and a passionate abolitionist. Before his death he freed all his slaves and bequeathed most of his wealth to his bride.

She astutely used the money to aid the Underground Railroad. This made her the primary cog to extend the Black diaspora to California. This was done in conjunction with Mary’s lover, the intrepid White abolitionist, John Brown. This colorful story of Black wealth is not taught in our history classes. That is why we need the Black press.

     If we don’t know our history, we are doomed to learn “His-story!”

About Carma Henry 20941 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

