STAYCONNECTED TO BLACK HISTORY 365/24/7

America’s Greatest: The Legacy OF Our ICONS

All too often, in this fast paced, on demand world, it has become incredibly easy to take for granted the genius of the individuals that equipped us with the everyday tools to make our lives easier from the light bulb, to automatic transmission, even the ice cream scoop. African American inventors have played a huge role in shaping the world we live in today. Some of these heroes and heroines, unfortunately, will not be found in textbook… so we here at the Westside Gazette have compiled a list specifically geared towards recognizing our amazing ancestors. We hope you enjoy and if there’s anyone you would like for us to recognize whether past, present, world renowned, or local, please feel free to email us at positivitypays365@gmail.com.

Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield

Singer

Born: 1819 • Died: March 31, 1876

“Born a slave in 1819 in Natchez, Mississippi, Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield had little reason to dream of the life that would eventually become her own. Because of a series of unlikely circumstances and her own relentless efforts she would eventually become known as the first African American singer to gain recognition in both Europe and the United States.

Long before her life of fame, the child Elizabeth was taken to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by a Quaker who had freed her slaves. Continuing to serve the Mistress for whom she had been named, Elizabeth acted as a maid and companion. She also provided entertainment for the guests of her elderly namesake. Upon the death of her mistress, Greenfield supported herself by giving public and private performances. Greenfield soon gained recognition throughout the Northeast for her performances. She was dubbed “The Black Swan.”

In 1853, Greenfield traveled to Europe for engagements in England, Scotland, and Ireland. When an unscrupulous manager abandoned her in London, penniless, Greenfield took matters into her own hands. Seeking out a prominent fellow countrywoman also traveling in London, Elizabeth introduced herself to Harriet Beecher Stowe. With Stowe’s help Greenfield was soon performing for English gentry. Before returning to the U.S. she sang in Buckingham Palace in a command performance for Queen Victoria.

During the Civil War Elizabeth Greenfield appeared alongside speakers such as Frederick Douglass and Frances E.W. Harper. She also traveled throughout the country raising funds for various “colored” aged and orphan societies. Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield died in Philadelphia on March 31, 1876.”

POSITIVITY PAYS

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.