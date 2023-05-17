America’s Mortal Enemies: Divided Government and Its People

“Divided Government Threaten Freedom and Shackles Liberty…” By John Johnson II

By John Johnson

America’s path towards becoming the most powerful country in the world has undergone a Revolutionary War, Civil War, two World Wars, countless lesser wars, and the infamous January 6, 2021, unsuccessful insurrection. Despite the devastating impact of each of these events on this Nation, the two that have and continue to represent America’s greatest mortal enemies are a divided government and its people.

Each of us should pause and ask, “How can a divided government and its people threaten the very existence of its Nation?” Before attempting to answer this question, ask, “what did former President Lincoln mean when he stated, “A nation divided against itself can no longer stand.? Within these profound words lies the fate of our Nation.

If this Nation would’ve chosen during its experiment to create a new government, that was truly beholding to the belief that all people “are created equal,” rather than just white men, the ideology of white supremacy just may not have manifested as though it’s a deadly disease.

Before attempting to delve into the central issues pertaining to a divided government and its people, we must acknowledge that the central causes of this division are racism and Republicans’ insatiable lust for power. Failure to acknowledge these facts merely perpetuates this divide.

While slavery no longer constitutes the reason for a divided government and its people, key issues such as climate control, the economy, women reproductive rights, voting rights, immigration and social programs, funding continues to drive a wedge between Democrats and Republicans. This divide creates gridlock and threatens every aspect of America’s economy.

Sociologists and psychologists haven’t been able to develop an answer for why Republicans and white supremacists will exploit not only members of their own race, but especially nonwhite people to achieve power and wealth. However, history has shown that their hatred, racism, and bigotry towards Black people are systemic and perpetual.

Also, Republicans’ and white supremacists’ diabolic attitudes as well as actions tend to target other individuals within society, they judge as being abnormal. Unfortunately, their wrath and vengeance which now include pro-lifers, immigrants, Black Lives Matters, and the LGBQT community further divide the government and its people.

This divide gives rise to a central question, “who provides protection for people when their Constitutional rights become targets of State and local governments as well as domestic terrorists’ groups. The U.S. Constitution clearly stipulates that Congress/government is responsible for protecting everyone’s rights enumerated within every Amendment.

Americans’ rights are no longer safe from State and local governments when a divided government is both incapable and unwilling to compromise, due to partisan bickering. This prevents Democrats and Republicans from acting in unison to perform their Constitutional duties of managing the government of, for, and by the people.

Remember, the government isn’t a single unit. It’s divided into three branches with different departments. A classic example of divided government is President Biden and Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy failing to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

Consequently, a major crisis is unfolding before the eyes of the Nation. Should they fail to raise the debt ceiling, the Nation’s credit rating and economy could explode. Millions of people would lose their jobs, and a major deep recession could shortly occur.

A divided government and its people run the risk of being as dangerous as a game of Russian Roulette!

YOU BE THE JUDGE!