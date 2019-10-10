An HBCU Homecoming

October 10, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Growing the Voiced of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson, 13

Story/photo by Layla Davidson

On October 5, 2019, I was able to attend homecoming at Alabama A&M University. It was my first time experiencing a Historically Black College University homecoming.

I had never seen a HBCU band  perform live before.

I believe it is very important for African Americans to be able to have the HBCU experience because you create special bonds with your own race. You become like family and have lifelong relationships with people.

When I was watching the game with my friends and family, it was really fun and I enjoyed the whole experience from tailgating, the skybox, the game, the band, and all the fun.

Do you know a young person interested in photography or journalism? We’d love to have them on our team. E-mail: brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14327 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *