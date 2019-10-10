An HBCU Homecoming

Growing the Voiced of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Story/photo by Layla Davidson

On October 5, 2019, I was able to attend homecoming at Alabama A&M University. It was my first time experiencing a Historically Black College University homecoming.

I had never seen a HBCU band perform live before.

I believe it is very important for African Americans to be able to have the HBCU experience because you create special bonds with your own race. You become like family and have lifelong relationships with people.

When I was watching the game with my friends and family, it was really fun and I enjoyed the whole experience from tailgating, the skybox, the game, the band, and all the fun.

