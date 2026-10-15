Angie Nixon Carries a Message of Hope Across Florida

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Broward supporters bring their voices—and their energy—to a campaign centered on working families

By Bobby R Henry, Sr.

Angie Nixon is taking a message of possibility across Florida: working families deserve a government that understands their struggles and responds to their needs.

In Broward County, that message has supporters taking action. Resident Vern Dooling, a staunch Nixon supporter, can be found on street corners holding campaign signs and encouraging other community members to join him.

“This is the type of energy we need. Angie is truly a grassroots worker, highly educated, and somebody we should stand behind. I’m encouraging others to stand behind her and vote for her to be our next U.S. senator from Florida,” Dooling said.

As the Jacksonville state representative campaigns statewide, recent reporting offers a picture of a candidate combining community orga-nizing, an emphasis on affordability and growing na-tional attention. Her campaign has a demanding road ahead, but it also has a foundation on which to build: a primary victory achieved despite a substantial financial disadvantage.

Reuters reported in September that Nixon defeated Alex Vindman while being outmatched in fundraising by more than 16 to one. Her focus on everyday concerns helped her win large margins in Black communities. If elected, she would become the first Black person elected to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

That possibility gives the race historical significance. For homegrown business owner Guy Wheeler, Nixon’s determination also recalls a powerful tradition of speaking up and pressing forward.

“The fire in the belly of this sister has rekindled the spirit of a Fannie Lou Hamer. Texas may have a Jasmine Crockett, but Florida has our own Angie Nixon,” Wheeler said.

His comparison to the civil rights and voting rights champion reflects the inspiration he draws from Nixon’s campaign. Nixon is also asking voters to consider what representation could mean in their daily lives.

During an August South Florida appearance covered by WSVN, Nixon spoke about residents working hard yet struggling to keep up.

“I know what it’s like to struggle and I don’t want people to have to do that anymore,” she said.

Her published platform proposes Medicare for All, more affordable housing, universal child care, paid family and medical leave, and stronger support for public schools. She also advocates protecting and expanding Social Security benefits and federal action to address Florida’s property insurance problems. These are proposals she would pursue, and realizing them would require action in Washington.

Longtime community activist, educator and former commissioner Levoyd Williams believes Nixon combines an understanding of people’s needs with the legislative experience to pursue them.

“Her political acumen and her platform say she’s for the people. She’s not only for the people; she knows how to move things through government, and she knows how to work across both aisles. She’s not afraid to call out others who have stood against equality. This sister has my vote,” Williams said.

Williams sees her service in the state Legislature as preparation for taking that work to the U.S. Senate.

The campaign’s next chapter is bringing nationally recognized allies onto the trail.

An October 13 report by Florida Phoenix, published by WLRN, said Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to join Nixon for events in Tampa and Melbourne on October 17, followed by Gainesville and Tallahassee on October 18. Sen. Chris Murphy is scheduled to campaign with her in Orlando on October 14, with Rep. Ro Khanna expected there October 20.

Those appearances offer opportunities to introduce Nixon to more voters and draw attention to a race that remains challenging. The same report cited a RealClearPolling average placing Republican incumbent Ashley Moody ahead, approximately 49% to 42%. The figures are a snapshot, rather than a prediction of the final result.

Behind the statewide campaign is a woman whose experience includes motherhood, small business and community work. In a September Vogue interview, Nixon described how her business background taught her about organizing, building coalitions and the barriers entrepreneurs face in obtaining capital. She also discussed a children’s book she created with her daughter, turning an insecurity about her daughter’s hair into a superhero’s strength.

That personal story offers an encouraging thread running through her public journey: obstacles can become a starting point for action.

Nixon’s primary win has already shown that a financial disadvantage need not settle an election. Her November test is whether she can broaden that coalition and persuade more Floridians that her proposals answer their concerns.

For supporters such as Dooling, Wheeler and Williams, that work already carries a sense of possibility. Whether holding a sign on a Broward street corner or speaking about the leadership they hope to see in Washington, they are giving a local voice to Nixon’s statewide campaign.

As the election approaches, their encouragement adds a human dimension to the race: people who believe change is possible—and are willing to help work toward it.

Editor’s note: The three local quotes you supplied were lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

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