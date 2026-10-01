Angie Nixon has the power of the people

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Angie Nixon’s vibe is undoubtedly powered by the people and this was clearly demonstrated as the audience rose to their feet and greeted her as a queen while she made her way to the pulpit.

But the joyful occasion soon turned to a feeling of melancholy because of what they heard which left them in complete shock.

“I’m super excited to be here but I have to let you know that my house was filled with domestic violence,” said Nixon during an “evening” with her on Saturday night at St. James Baptist Church in Coconut Grove. “As a kid I watched my dad beat my mom. He punched her in the nose.”

Nixon became involved in community affairs because she firmly believes that no one should be left alone when they are being bullied or beaten up on.

She says the community at-large is being bullied and her office was put in the basement with rats.

The State Representative from Jacksonville gains momentum on a daily basis in her quest to become the first Black U.S. Senator in Florida’s history.

She pulled off a major upset that left certain members of the Democratic Party paralyzed in their thought process and scrambling around for explanations because of their unbelief.

Nixon admits that she’s not the typical politician by speaking up for people that’s underserved and not taking money from big corporate sponsors.

“The power is in the hands of the people and they should be able to shape how our communities operate,” said Nixon. “This election is not about republicans or democrats. It’s about the ultra wealthy who wants to wipe out the middle class.”

America is under siege but not from a third world country but from the current administration that’s attacking voting rights, the free press, education, abortion, affirmative action, healthcare, and immigration.

“It’s shameful that people are dying because they can’t afford medicine or healthcare,” she said. “I’m for Medicare for everyone and we must get big profits out of healthcare.”

A political victory such as Nixon’s is supposed to garner support from the national Democratic Party because she needs money in her “war chest” to run an efficient campaign against her opponent.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party needs to vividly illustrate that they are one hundred percent behind Nixon’s campaign to inspire voters throughout the state regardless of gender, religion, political affiliations and ethnicities to ensure a solid victory.

Sure the Republicans hold the advantage of more than 1.5 million registered voters over Democrats in Florida but that’s no reason to treat this as a “noncompetitive race”.

On the contrary this is a highly contested race where a recent statewide poll finds Nixon virtually tied with her opponent in Florida’s Senate race.

Living in America where practically everything is predicated upon the color of a person’s skin, the question needs to be asked why is the party’s leadership “triaging Nixon’s race”?

Just as a medical triage prioritizes patients, party triage means pulling money away from Nixon’s campaign to redirect those funds to other democrats.

But in doing so the Democratic Nation Party is turning their backs on the Black community that’s been the backbone/bloodline of democratic victories since the inception of the 1968 Voting Rights Act.

“Folks are a little gun-shy because, unfortunately, Vice President Kamala Harris lost as a Black woman,” said Nixon during an interview with MS NOW. “…People are being very hesitant in terms of funding Black women, especially in the South.”

Pastor Kenton Williams of St. James Baptist Church has no reservations about Nixon and believes in her because she can relate to the adversities that people are experiencing.

“Her past life experiences proves she can relate to the average person,” said Pastor Williams. “I don’t see any elitism in her personality.”

American society ostracizes Black men, women and organizations that challenge the ruling class for example; they labeled Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Angela Davis and The Black Panther Party as communist.

Here we are in the 21st century and Nixon’s opponents are using scare tactics, poisoning the well against her and making personal attacks by saying she’s a communist.

“I’m not a communist,” says Nixon. “They are afraid of me because I speak the truth.”

Nixon definitely spoke the truth in 2024 by opening up “Café Resistance” Bookstore and Coffee Shop that’s filled with the books that were pulled off the public school shelves by the DeSantis regime.

It’s a safe space that’s morphed into a third space providing free Black history lessons, tutoring, and wellness workshops.

Additionally, free bagged lunches are available for children, and families that’s been furloughed and lost their benefits are provided with food assistance.

There’s also mental health assistance and free guitar lessons for children and a platform for men to learn yoga.

Several women in the audience spoke candidly about budget cuts and acknowledged Nixon’s ability to organize and work across party lines.

They wanted to know how they could become better individuals and help transform their communities.

“We have to save ourselves and turn righteous action into a movement,” Nixon said. “You have to organize and invite neighbors over to discuss critical issues.”