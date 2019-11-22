ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FEAST EXPECTED TO FEED HUNDREDS OF BROWARD COUNTY’S HOMELESS

November 22, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
      FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Health Community Health Services will host its annual Healthcare for the Homeless Thanksgiving Feast on Monday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bernard P. Alicki Health Center, 1101 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Where they will distribute 750 hot meals to the county’s homeless.

There are over 2,000 people living on the street in Broward County. Each year, Broward Health Community Health Services and members of the hospital system’s leadership team host a Thanksgiving luncheon for the less fortunate members in the community and provide them with a warm holiday meal. Last year, the event provided meals to nearly 600 individuals.

 

