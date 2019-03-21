Anthony Anderson Returns to Host the 50th NAACP Image Awards March 30

(LOS ANGELES, CALIF.) — Recently, the NAACP announced that Anthony Anderson is set to return as host for the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

Anderson is a two-time NAACP Image Awards Winner for his role on Blackish and will be hosting the show for the sixth consecutive year.

Winners for the 50th NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on TV One on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Anderson is currently the star and Executive Producer of ABC’s multi-award-winning sitcom, Blackish, a four-time NAACP Image Award Winner for Outstanding Comedy Series. Anderson is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Beats.

“We are pleased to have Anthony as our host for our 50th anniversary. Anthony’s charisma on stage has won over our audience and continues to bring in new viewers every year. As we recognize the best of the best artists for their accomplishments over the past year, we couldn’t be prouder to do so with Anthony by our side,” said President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

In addition to the live telecast, TV One will air the 50th NAACP IMAGE AWARDS: TRIBUTE SPECIAL, sponsored by Toyota, immediately preceding the show at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The tribute special honors this year’s nominees, past winners and significant moments. Hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, the special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with director/actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield, singer/actor John Legend, actor Stephan James, actress Loretta Devine, music industry legend Clarence Avant, soul singer Kenny Lattimore, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The network will provide promotional support for both programs on TV One, Radio One and Reach Media, Interactive One, and via a multi-platform marketing campaign.

As previously announced:

Voting is now open to the public for all general categories of the 50th NAACP Image Awards. Individuals do NOT need to be members of the NAACP in order to cast their votes and are welcome to participate at vote.naacpimageawards.net/. All votes must be submitted no later than March 13.

Voting is now open for Entertainer of the Year to be announced during the 50th NAACP Image Awards live telecast. Individuals do NOT need to be members of the NAACP in order to cast their votes and are welcome to participate at vote.naacimpageawards.net/.Voting concluded March 4.

In addition to the traditional awards categories, Congresswoman Maxine Waters will be honored with the prestigious NAACP Chairman’s Award, bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards production team includes: Executive Producers Reginald Hudlin and Phil Gurin; Director, Tony McCuin; Co-Executive Producer, Byron Phillips; Producer, Robin Reinhardt; and Executive in Charge of Production, Rachel Frimer.

For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on

Facebook at naacpimageaward and Twitter @naacpimageaward (#ImageAwards50).