Application Deadline Extended for Surtax Oversight Board Vacancy

Broward County has extended the application deadline for the Independent Transportation Surtax Oversight Board vacancy in the category of Land Use and Urban Planning to Friday, December 6th. The purpose of the Oversight Board is to provide accountability and transparency in the expenditure of Transportation Surtax proceeds by confirming the statutory eligibility and providing ongoing oversight of Transportation Surtax projects and expenditures. The Oversight Board is comprised of nine members including one professional or retiree in the category of Land Use and Urban Planning described as “a person who holds a professional degree and has practical experience in land use or urban planning.” For more information about the position, how to apply, and Penny For Transportation Plan details, visit Broward.org/

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.