Are our motives P.U.R.E.?

May 4, 2023 Carma Henry Editorials 0

 “We may think we know what is right, but the LORD is the judge of our motives.”

Proverbs 16:2, Contemporary English Version (CEV)

When we commit acts of any kind, are our actions driven by hidden agendas that we intend the benefits not to extend beyond our circle of family and friends?

Answering yes to this question does not mean that you are a heathen bound to hell no more than it does that you have done things that causes you to question your spiritual commitments.

Motives are self-expressions that can only truly be proven for the exact reason and purpose of their intent by God; most of the time we do right because our actions are out maneuvered by the wrong reasons to do them.

If we are not careful to check beneath the surface of our “doings”, we may find ourselves living and acting under false pretenses. Thinking that we are “all that and a bag of chips”, when we’re nothing more than hot air balloons blown about to and from by different air currents just awaiting disaster, looking for a jagged cliff to bump into. The crescendo of never   The crescendo of never ending pools of gushing actions that gyrate inside of us and make us want to do, is not from our thoughts alone and if we allow the Comforting parties to take charge, no mistakes or ulterior motives will occur.

Sure, we are human and liable to error and so are we responsible for each and every action that we execute, through word, thought or deed. Yet our spiritual foundations are constantly tested, and not all the times with tragedies. Many times greed and the green-eyed monster envy raise their poisonous claws to reach out and grab those they can with tricks and delusions of grandeur.

But still we rise with the “Faith of a mustard seed” to do “All things through Christ who strengthens us!”

With this faith we are able to have motives that are Performed for Uplifting with Respect for Everyone (P.U.R.E.)

“And you, Solomon my son, get to know well your father’s God; serve him with a whole heart and eager mind, for God examines every heart and sees through every motive. If you seek him, he’ll make sure you find him, but if you abandon him, he’ll leave you for good. Look sharp now! God has chosen you to build his holy house. Be brave, determined! And do it!”

— 1 Chronicles 28: 9-10 (The Message)

 

 

About Carma Henry 21886 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

