Artist Tyler Gordon, 14, Receives Phone Call Of A Lifetime

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Called Tyler To Thank Him For Painting Her Portrait, Which Went Viral On Social Media.

(Source: Essence)

Tyler Gordon, 14, a visual artist from San Jose California, decided to shoot his shot.

Sharing a time-lapsed recording of himself painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Tyler tweeted:“@Kamala Harris My name is Tyler Gordon and I’m 14-years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!”

Internet aunties activated and the video, set to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That,” the song Harris walked out to before her first speech as VP-elect, caught the attention of Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted:

“Madame Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸, check out this beautiful portrait of you by @Official_tylerg!”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Harris called the 14-year-old artist and enthusiastically thanked him for the beautiful portrait and praised his artistry.

“I’m overwhelmed with just the magnificence of your artistry,” Harris said on the call. “You really have a gift, my goodness, such a gift. I was so touched to see it.”

Tyler tweeted, “She called me!!!!!! @KamalaHarris called ME!!!! Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!

Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!!”

In an interview with NBC Bay Area, Tyler explained why he chose Harris as his subject.

“She broke through tons of barriers and I broke through tons of barriers myself with my stutter, me being in a wheelchair for two years and me being deaf since I was six,” he said. “I broke through tons of barriers and I feel like she represents that.”

We love to see it!