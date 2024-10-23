As Harris and Trump Vie for Presidency, Civil Rights Issues Reach Boiling Point

Trump’s divisive rhetoric is nothing new. His enduring call for the death penalty for five Black and Latino men—exonerated in the infamous Central Park jogger case—casts a long shadow over his candidacy. In stark contrast, Vice President Harris, the Democratic nominee, and a former prosecutor, has spoken out against Trump’s inflammatory language and is advocating for a justice system that is fair and equitable for all.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

The 2024 presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump has underscored a profound clash on race and justice. Trump, the twice impeached Republican nominee who next month faces sentencing in New York for 34 felony convictions, has called for greater police authority and protections, stirring deep fears within African American and minority communities already grappling with systemic racism and violence. His recent statements, supporting qualified immunity and endorsing lethal force against perceived enemies, reveal a hardline stance that threatens the very fabric of civil rights gains in America.

Trump’s divisive rhetoric is nothing new. His enduring call for the death penalty for five Black and Latino men—exonerated in the infamous Central Park jogger case—casts a long shadow over his candidacy. In stark contrast, Vice President Harris, the Democratic nominee, and a former prosecutor, has spoken out against Trump’s inflammatory language and is advocating for a justice system that is fair and equitable for all. Harris has argued that Trump’s words have exacerbated racial tensions and could lead to further violence against communities of color.

Recent high-profile cases highlighting racial discrimination and power abuse within law enforcement have heightened these concerns. In Las Vegas, a grand jury recently indicted Sgt. Kevin Menon on multiple counts, including nine charges of oppression under color of office. The charges reveal a disturbing pattern of false arrests primarily targeting Black men. Menon, now suspended, allegedly orchestrated unlawful arrests by provoking situations without probable cause, aiming to manipulate crime statistics. One report detailed how he initiated an altercation on a pedestrian bridge, leading to an unjust arrest. Menon’s actions, now under scrutiny, have drawn attention to the broader issue of racial profiling and abuse within police forces nationwide.

The DOJ’s involvement in these cases underscored the urgent need to address systemic racial violence. In Kansas, Austin Schoemann was sentenced to over six years in prison for a series of racially motivated threats against Black individuals, including two juveniles and a woman he believed was associating with Black people. Schoemann’s campaign of terror, which spanned several months, involved threats of violence and the brandishing of firearms, all aimed at instilling fear within the Black community. “Racially motivated threats of violence cannot be tolerated in our society,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke stated.

In another recent case of racial violence, former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Javarrea Pouncy was sentenced for using excessive force against a detainee, severely injuring the man in a brutal assault that left him with a broken eye socket and nose. Pouncy’s conviction, resulting from a 2019 incident, highlights the DOJ’s ongoing efforts to hold law enforcement officers accountable for abuses of power.

Beyond violent acts, systemic discrimination persists within the financial sector. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation recently agreed to an $8 million settlement following allegations of redlining in Black neighborhoods in Birmingham, Alabama. This settlement is part of the DOJ’s broader Combating Redlining Initiative, which has provided over $150 million in relief to affected communities. The Fairway case marks another chapter in the DOJ’s fight to dismantle discriminatory lending practices that have denied Black Americans equal access to housing.

As Election Day approaches, voting rights continue to be a flashpoint. The DOJ has filed lawsuits against Virginia and Alabama for voter purges targeting minority communities, raising concerns of disenfranchisement. In Virginia, the DOJ alleges that the state violated the National Voter Registration Act’s “quiet period” by removing voters too close to the election, risking widespread confusion. Alabama’s similar actions led a federal court to order the reinstatement of purged voters, ensuring that eligible individuals can participate in the electoral process.

Federal observers have been deployed to monitor critical areas’ compliance with civil rights laws. The Justice Department has committed to protecting the right to vote, and officials have stated that they recognize the high stakes for communities of color in an election where race has become a central issue.

Meanwhile, Harris has called for unity and an end to divisive rhetoric, warning that a Trump presidency could further erode the nation’s commitment to civil rights. “We don’t want a leader who is constantly trying to have Americans point their fingers at each other,” Harris said. “I meet with people all the time who tell me, ‘Can we please just have discourse about how we’re going to invest in the aspirations, ambitions, and dreams of the American people?’ Knowing that regardless of people’s color or the language their grandmother speaks, we all have the same dreams and aspirations and want a president who invests in those, not in hate and division.”