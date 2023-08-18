Ascend Academy Invitation to Bid: For the purpose of obtaining responses from caterers and vendors to provide meal services to students.

Meal programs will include the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP). The SFA is a Public Charter school located in Margate, Florida.

The goal of the Food Service Program is to provide nutritious breakfast and lunch options for all students.

The contract template is posted on the school’s website www.ascendacademycharter.com. To bid, please complete the contract and USDA Debarment Form. Deadline for submissions: 9/1/2023 at 10am EST. Please direct any questions to Denise Garcia, Food Service Director. Denise.Garcia@ascendacademycharter.com.