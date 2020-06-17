Augusta, Georgia must purge racist symbols

By Kevin Palmer, Evans

America is purging the public domain of racist symbols and rhetoric. Augusta, Georgia must do its part by removing racist symbols and ostracizing public personalities who foment racial division.

The Confederate Soldier Memorial, located in down-town Augusta, must go. Its racist inscription, “No nation rose so white and fair. None fell so pure of crime,” has no place in civilized society. The John C. Calhoun expressway must be renamed. Calhoun was a slave owner and a well-documented racist. His biography stated, “Calhoun declared that slavery was not an evil, but rather a positive good.”

For too long the racially divisive rhetoric of radio host Austin Rhodes has been an irritant to the Black community. His propensity to in-flame racial tensions can no longer be tolerated. Socially conscious businesses can show opposition to his racially divisive speech by no longer advertising on the Austin Rhodes radio show.