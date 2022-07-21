It’s that time of year again. Before we know it, it’s time for kids to go back to school. Now is the time to for parents to make sure that their child is up to date on their vaccinations prior to the first day of school. School shots are especially important for children entering kindergarten and seventh grade, because different requirements begin at those grade levels.

DOH-Broward is offering free back to school immunizations for children 4-18 at the Children’s Reading Center and Museum located at 751 SW 121st Davie, 33325. It’s open from now until September 2, Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday hours are from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and each child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“Protecting our children’s health through immunization is one of the most important things we can do,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of the Department of Health in Broward. “Vaccines have helped us wipe out many communicable diseases. Parents need to make sure their children’s shots are up-to-date before school starts again in fall.”