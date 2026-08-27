Back to School: My Senior Year So Far

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By Jabari

Going back to school always comes with a mix of emotions, nerves, excitement, and curiosity about what the new year will bring. Will it be a good year? Will I make new friends, reconnect with old ones? But this year feels different, because I’m officially in 12th grade, my senior year! So far, it’s been a fun and exciting experience, and I’m looking forward to everything this year has in store. Being a senior comes with a different kind of feeling. There’s something special about walking through the halls knowing this is my final year of high school, and that my next chapter as a young man is right around the corner. I get to see familiar faces, spend time with friends, and make memories I’ll carry with me long after graduation. Even the ordinary school days feel more meaningful now, because I know I’m getting closer to the next chapter of my life.

One of the best parts of 12th grade so far has been the freedom and responsibility that comes with being a senior. I feel like I’ve grown a lot since I first started high school. I’ve learned from my experiences, overcome challenges, and become more confident in who I am, and most importantly, my faith has grown stronger. Senior year is giving me the chance to enjoy the moment while also preparing for college, my career, and life after high school. Going back to school this year is about more than new classes and supplies. It’s another opportunity to grow, meet new people, make memories, and work toward my goals. I want to make the most of every moment, because senior year only happens once. So far, 12th grade has been fun, exciting, and full of new experiences, and I’m ready to enjoy it, make unforgettable memories, and finish high school stronger than ever.

Senior year is here, and I plan on making it count.