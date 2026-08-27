Advertisement

Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

“Let your scars be your trophies.”

That message, shared by Rev. Trae Green of Mt. Hermon AME Church, is more than a quote; it is a perspective shift. It challenges how we interpret the painful chapters of our lives and invites us to see them not as permanent damage, but as visible proof that we made it through.

Too often, we carry our scars in silence. We hide them beneath forced smiles, polished appearances, and carefully crafted narratives that avoid the truth of what we’ve endured. Scars, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, have a way of reminding us of moments we would rather forget, times when life hit harder than expected, when relationships broke, when doors closed, or when we questioned our own strength.

But what if we looked at those same scars differently?

What if we saw them as evidence?

Evidence that what tried to break us didn’t succeed. Evidence that we endured seasons we once thought would consume us. Evidence that we are still standing, still growing, and still becoming.

The reality is, scars don’t form without a process. Healing is rarely immediate and almost never comfortable. It requires time, reflection, and often the courage to confront what hurt us in the first place. There are moments in that process where it feels easier to ignore the wound than to tend to it. But healing demands intention.

Consider the person who has experienced deep betrayal. In the moment, the pain can feel overwhelming, trust is shattered, and self-worth can take a hit. Yet, over time, through intentional healing, that same individual often develops stronger boundaries, sharper discernment, and a renewed sense of identity. The scar remains, but it no longer represents weakness. It has become a symbol of growth and resilience.

That is what transforms a scar into a trophy.

There is also a powerful biblical reflection that reinforces this truth. In John 20:27, after His resurrection, Jesus invites Thomas to see and touch His scars. Those marks did not disappear after the victory; they remained as proof of what He overcame. The scars told the story. They were not signs of defeat, but evidence of triumph.

In our own lives, we carry similar testimonies.

Even in culture, this narrative shows up in music that speaks to perseverance. “Started From the Bottom” by Drake resonates because it reflects the journey from struggle to progress. It reminds us that where we start does not determine where we finish, but the journey in between shapes who we become.

Letting your scars be your trophies does not mean glorifying pain. It means recognizing purpose in what you’ve been through. It means understanding that every healed wound carries a lesson, every setback carries insight, and every challenge carries the potential to strengthen your resolve.

At some point, we all face moments that leave a mark. The question is not whether scars will come, the question is how we choose to carry them.

Will we hide them, or will we honor them?

Because when you begin to see your scars as trophies, you shift from surviving your story to owning it. And in that ownership, there is power.

Your scars are not the end of your story.

They are the proof that you made it through.