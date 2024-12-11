Bernard and Shirley Kinsey: Preserving Black History with Art

(Source: Jacksonville Free Press)

TOURÉ | This episode of “Masters of the Game” features Bernard and Shirley Kinsey. They are not just art collectors but curators of history. Over the years, their passion for collecting African American art has evolved into a powerful mission to preserve and share the rich cultural contributions of Black Americans. What began as a hobby has blossomed into one of the country’s most important private art collections, with pieces that span centuries and tell the story of Black life, struggle, and triumph.

Their collection comprises over 3,000 works, including paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, and artifacts from the 18th century to the present. Many of the pieces are rare and often overlooked by traditional art institutions, highlighting the resilience and creativity of Black artists throughout history. The Kinseys have intentionally ensured that their collection reflects the accomplishments of individuals and the collective journey of Black people in America.

For Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, the collection is more than just art — it is a living, breathing history that must be shared. They have displayed their collection in museums nationwide and continue to share it with audiences to educate and inspire. They see it as a piece of the greater cultural narrative, refusing to sell any part of it, intending to keep it intact for future generations. For the Kinseys, this collection is a legacy that speaks to the past, enriches the present, and shapes the future.

