Beyond the Court: A Night of Basketball, Opportunity, and Lasting Memories

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By Jabari Bovell

Who would have thought that attending a basketball game could turn into an experience that would impact my personal and professional growth? On October 29th, I had the opportunity to attend Flomo’s basketball game, and I walked away with much more than memories of an exciting night on the court. I witnessed competitive basketball, interviewed talented athletes, and even had the opportunity to appear on Lee Pitts Live. For me, this was more than an evening of entertainment. It was an opportunity to enjoy my teenage years while gaining hands-on experience in a field I am passionate about: journalism.

The basketball game itself was exciting, but what stood out to me most was the level of defense displayed by both teams. Neither team was willing to make it easy for the other. Players challenged shots, guarded their opponents closely, and maintained pressure throughout the game. Their determination reminded me that basketball is not just about scoring points or making impressive plays. It is also about discipline, teamwork, commitment, and putting in the effort even when the spotlight is not on you. Sometimes, the most important contributions happen behind the scenes.

Beyond watching the game, I had the opportunity to step into my role as a young journalist. I interviewed several players, including the sons of former NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper. These conversations were especially meaningful because I genuinely enjoy asking questions, hearing different perspectives, and learning about the individuals behind the talent. Every interview gives me an opportunity to improve my communication skills, build confidence, and understand the importance of telling people’s stories. Experiences like these remind me why I enjoy journalism and encourage me to continue developing my skills.

Another highlight of the evening was having the opportunity to appear on Lee Pitts Live. Being in front of a television camera was an exciting experience and allowed me to explore another side of journalism. While I enjoy writing articles and conducting interviews, television broadcasting introduced me to a different way of communicating stories with an audience. It also reminded me that journalism offers many opportunities, from writing and reporting to interviewing and broadcasting. I am grateful to have experienced another step toward something I may want to pursue in the future.

One thing I appreciated most about October 29th was being able to have fun while also investing in my future. Sometimes, people underestimate what teenagers can accomplish or assume that we are only interested in entertainment. However, I believe young people can enjoy themselves while developing skills, building connections, and preparing for future careers. I was not simply sitting in a classroom reading about journalism. I was actively participating, asking questions, meeting new people, and gaining real-world experience. Those are the kinds of opportunities that make learning meaningful.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Mrs. Sharon for making this experience possible. Thank you for taking Odari, AJ, Ka’Nai, Jeremy, Janail, Ashun, and me to the game. Your continued encouragement and support of my writing and journalism journey mean more than you may realize. You consistently create opportunities for young people to experience things beyond their everyday routines. What may have seemed like a simple trip to a basketball game became an opportunity to learn, grow, connect, and create memories. I do not take that support for granted.

Interestingly, watching the players compete also gave me a lesson I can apply to my own life. Their commitment to defense reminded me that dedication and hard work matter, even when nobody is paying attention. A player can make a difference without scoring a basket, just as a person can make a meaningful impact without always being in the spotlight. As I continue developing as a young writer, I want to carry that same mindset with me. I understand that success requires consistency, patience, and a willingness to keep learning.

As I continue writing for the Westside Gazette, I recognize how valuable experiences like this are. They give me stories to share, lessons to communicate, and an opportunity to represent the perspective of today’s youth. I may still be developing my skills as a journalist, but I am eager to learn, ask meaningful questions, and take advantage of every opportunity presented to me. I want my writing to show that young people have voices worth hearing and perspectives worth sharing.

When I look back on October 29th, I will remember more than the basketball game, the interviews, or my appearance on television. I will remember the friendships, the laughter, the opportunity to explore my interests, and the people who continue to encourage my growth.

At the end of the day, October 29th reminded me that being young does not mean waiting until adulthood to begin pursuing your dreams. Sometimes, your future begins by simply showing up, stepping outside your comfort zone, asking questions, and making the most of the opportunities in front of you. And sometimes, all it takes is someone who believes in your potential, like Mrs. Sharon, to help open a door you never knew was possible.