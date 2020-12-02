Biden-Harris Transition Team Presses Ahead

President-elect Biden also announced nominations for his foreign policy and national security team, including Linda Thomas-Greenfield (right) to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield led the Bureau of African Affairs in the Obama administration, and she has served as ambassador to Liberia.

Biden prepares for confirmation battle: President-elect Biden has begun building a team of experienced Democrats to vet cabinet nominees in preparation for confirmation challenges from a GOP-controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Biden has also tapped Federal Communications Commission veterans, including former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as part of a transition team for that agency.

Full steam ahead: The formal Presidential transition process began this week following approval from the General Services Administrator.