Biden-Harris Transition Team Presses Ahead

December 2, 2020 Carma Henry National News 0
 President-elect Biden appoints Goff and Thomas-Greenfield for key roles: President elect-Biden has chosen Shuwanza Goff (left) to serve as Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs in the White House. In 2019, Ms. Goff became the first African American woman to serve as Floor Director for the U.S. Congress. She previously served as Director of Legislative Operations for Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC). 

President-elect Biden also announced nominations for his foreign policy and national security team, including Linda Thomas-Greenfield (right) to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield led the Bureau of African Affairs in the Obama administration, and she has served as ambassador to Liberia.

Biden prepares for confirmation battle: President-elect Biden has begun building a team of experienced Democrats to vet cabinet nominees in preparation for confirmation challenges from a GOP-controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Biden has also tapped Federal Communications Commission veterans, including former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as part of a transition team for that agency.

Full steam ahead: The formal Presidential transition process began this week following approval from the General Services Administrator.

